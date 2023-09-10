Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 53,002 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

