Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Position Raised by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.61. 299,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,494. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

