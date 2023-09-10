Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 11th. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Down 6.5 %

CTNT opened at $2.15 on Friday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

