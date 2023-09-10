Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $11.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.31.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

