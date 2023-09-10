Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Avalon Investment & Advisory’s 6th Largest Position

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,435,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. The stock has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

