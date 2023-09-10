Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,126 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $257,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 144,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,365,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,889,000 after purchasing an additional 372,707 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 516,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,307,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. 7,435,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

