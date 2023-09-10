Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Shares of CHWY opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

