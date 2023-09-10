Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,139.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,144.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,945.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,895.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

