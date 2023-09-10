Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Mirova grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 427.4% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 1,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,945.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,895.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

