Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,386,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

