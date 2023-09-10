Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Increased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 1.9% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Clean Harbors worth $59,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

CLH stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.71 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

