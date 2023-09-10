CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $70.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.