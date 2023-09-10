Comparing Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) & MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) and MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and MGM China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -0.93% -2.43% -0.47% MGM China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and MGM China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $430.53 million 0.40 $7.98 million ($0.15) -37.47 MGM China N/A N/A N/A $18.58 0.81

Analyst Ratings

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Casinos and MGM China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 MGM China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.52%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than MGM China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGM China shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

