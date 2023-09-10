Comparing CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and Its Competitors

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CES Energy Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

CES Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. CES Energy Solutions pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 90.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A 10.05 CES Energy Solutions Competitors $1.00 billion $17.17 million 76.42

Profitability

CES Energy Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CES Energy Solutions. CES Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A CES Energy Solutions Competitors -4.45% -13.49% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CES Energy Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CES Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CES Energy Solutions Competitors 236 1354 1897 136 2.53

CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.89%. Given CES Energy Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CES Energy Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of CES Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CES Energy Solutions competitors beat CES Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products. It also designs and implements drilling fluid systems and completion solutions for oil and natural gas producers; designs and manufactures production and specialty chemicals for use in the oil and natural gas production and industrial markets; designs, blends, and sells specialty drilling fluids; designs, blends, and sells simulation and production chemicals for oil and gas producers; and operates trucks and trailers to transport drilling fluids to operators in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the company provides environmental consulting, water management and transfer services, and drilling fluids waste disposal services; and laboratory services. The company was formerly known as Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. and changed its name to CES Energy Solutions Corp. in June 2017. CES Energy Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

