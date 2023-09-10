Comparing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -8.62% -6.98% -5.86% Logiq -259.95% -549.22% -336.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $36.49 million 0.70 -$3.86 million ($0.12) -10.67 Logiq $25.71 million 0.45 -$49.16 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BSQUARE beats Logiq on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices. It also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, the company provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

