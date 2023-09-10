Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,944 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 6.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Confluent worth $42,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Confluent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Confluent Trading Down 0.9 %

CFLT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. 2,396,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,558. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 509,841 shares of company stock worth $17,027,252. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

