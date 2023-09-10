Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.31% of Constellation Brands worth $1,782,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $259.20. 692,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,509. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

