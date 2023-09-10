Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3,080.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSU

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,761.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2,734.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,627.30. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12 month high of C$2,905.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.325 dividend. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.