Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3,080.00.
Constellation Software Price Performance
Constellation Software Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.325 dividend. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
