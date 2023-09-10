Contrasting BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% Veru -734.45% -275.56% -129.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Veru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $128,500.00 64.95 -$18.50 million N/A N/A Veru $39.35 million 2.37 -$83.78 million ($1.38) -0.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioRestorative Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Veru shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veru 0 1 2 0 2.67

BioRestorative Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 738.93%. Veru has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 431.40%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Veru.

Volatility and Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.44, meaning that its share price is 6,044% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Veru on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms. The company's drug candidates under development include Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor agonist that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; Sabizabulin, which is phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and Enobosarm + abemaciclib combination therapy, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, its drug candidate also comprise Sabizabulin, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist peptide injection, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene Citrate, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating hot flashes; and Sabizabulin, an oral microtubule disruptor with dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory to severe COVID-19 patients at risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

