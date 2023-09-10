Contrasting Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.54 $6.91 million $0.27 69.89

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite City Food & Brewery and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.49, meaning that its stock price is 449% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 2.11% 3.18% 1.51%

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

