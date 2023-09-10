Contrasting SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and Metcash (OTC:MCSHF)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) and Metcash (OTC:MCSHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SpartanNash and Metcash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metcash 0 1 0 0 2.00

SpartanNash currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given SpartanNash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than Metcash.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash 0.42% 9.82% 3.25% Metcash N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SpartanNash and Metcash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.5% of SpartanNash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Metcash shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SpartanNash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Metcash pays an annual dividend of 0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. SpartanNash pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metcash pays out 135.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SpartanNash has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpartanNash and Metcash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $9.64 billion 0.08 $34.52 million $1.16 18.37 Metcash N/A N/A N/A 0.19 11.77

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than Metcash. Metcash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SpartanNash beats Metcash on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets, pharmacies, fuel centers, and convenience stores primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, and Dan's Supermarket. It also distributes grocery products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Metcash

(Get Free Report)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels. The Hardware segment distributes hardware products to independent retail outlets; and operates company owned retail stores. The company sells its products under the IGA, Foodland, Mitre 10, Home Hardware, Total Tools, Hardings, Campbells, Cellarbrations, IGA Liquor, and the Bottle-O brand names. Metcash Limited was founded in 1927 and is based in Macquarie Park, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.