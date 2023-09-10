Contrasting Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) & Its Peers

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million -$3.49 million -0.83 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $2.01 billion $187.59 million 11.10

Yoshiharu Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 0.82% -18.59% 1.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 510 4360 5632 269 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global peers beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

