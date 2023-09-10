Craig Hallum Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.81. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

