Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,579 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.80% of Hasbro worth $59,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $11,034,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

