Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 32,030 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,030 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.3% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $156,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.