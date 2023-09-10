Critical Review: Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Nexans shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nexans alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexans and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexans 0 2 2 0 2.50 Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 292.72%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Nexans.

This table compares Nexans and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexans N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexans and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexans N/A N/A N/A ($4.34) -19.55 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 68.08 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -9.94

Nexans has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies. Nexans is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amprius Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Nexans on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexans

(Get Free Report)

Nexans S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector. It also offers cables for the energy distribution networks; and equipment cables for buildings. In addition, the company provides cabling and connectivity solutions to support OEMs and industrial infrastructure project managers in transport, automatic devices, renewable energy, resources, and other sectors. Further, it offers data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, and LAN cabling solutions for customers to deploy copper and fiber optic infrastructures; and wire rods and electrical wires, as well as engages in winding wire production operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.