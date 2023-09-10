Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 254,128 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 254,128 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $186,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,039,000 after purchasing an additional 340,917 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.87. 800,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

