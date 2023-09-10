Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,264. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

