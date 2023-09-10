Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $204.54 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,396,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,537,000. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,870. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.