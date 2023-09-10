Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $36.44 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,821,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.36.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

