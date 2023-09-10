Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 556,724 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,724 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $282,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 6,807,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.