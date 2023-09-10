Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,354 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $148,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,534,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

