Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,119 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Genuine Parts worth $221,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

GPC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. 694,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.31. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $145.30 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

