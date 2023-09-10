Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

