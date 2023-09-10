Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,054 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy accounts for 2.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 621,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). The firm had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

