Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.58% of Deckers Outdoor worth $69,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $527.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.93. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

