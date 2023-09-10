DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $39.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,143.10. 164,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,997.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,742.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

