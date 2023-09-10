DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Sells 109,935 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,935 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TWO were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TWO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $247,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $643,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO Stock Performance

Shares of TWOA stock remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

