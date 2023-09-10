DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.63.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,638. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

