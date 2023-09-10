DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $10,608.86 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

