Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $16.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.68.

NIO stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NIO has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

