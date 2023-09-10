Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,377 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,318,000 after buying an additional 788,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

