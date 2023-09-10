DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 3.6% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DocuSign by 203.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $50.21. 15,497,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,846. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -557.89, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

