Dorsey Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,809 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 6.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

