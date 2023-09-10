Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 40,979 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fastenal worth $85,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after acquiring an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

