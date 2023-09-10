Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 505,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after buying an additional 45,891 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 584,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 170,505 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 1,019,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,630,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,843,000 after buying an additional 469,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,234,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 612,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.25. 19,483,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.