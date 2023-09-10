Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after buying an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after acquiring an additional 765,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after acquiring an additional 487,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,072. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

