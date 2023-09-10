Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 622,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

