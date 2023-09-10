Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $94.87 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $94,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $31.37 on Friday, reaching $1,130.70. 154,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,257.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,365.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

