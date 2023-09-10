Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,373,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,267. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

